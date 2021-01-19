Red Hat Moves to Acquire StackRox

Red Hat, Inc., has announced its intent to acquire StackRox, a specialist in container and Kubernetes-native security. By bringing StackRox’s Kubernetes-native security capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat will further its vision to deliver a single, holistic platform that enables users to build, deploy and securely run nearly any application across the entirety of the hybrid cloud.

Kubernetes, one of the fastest growing open source projects, is the foundation of cloud-native applications, which are core to the digital transformation that is occurring across industries. As container and Kubernetes adoption in production environments grows, challenges remain. To help mitigate these concerns, organizations need solutions that lay a secure foundation for modern workloads.

Red Hat OpenShift takes a layered approach to securing containers, integrating security throughout the container lifecycle, from building, to deploying to running containers in mission critical environments.

With StackRox, Red Hat will focus on transforming how cloud-native workloads are secured by expanding and refining Kubernetes’ native controls, as well as shifting security left into the container build and CI/CD phase, to provide a cohesive solution for enhanced security up and down the entire IT stack and throughout the lifecycle.

Founded in 2014, StackRox was created with a goal of reinventing enterprise security and has evolved over the past two years to focus on Kubernetes security. The StackRox software provides visibility across all Kubernetes clusters, by directly deploying components for enforcement and deep data collection into the Kubernetes cluster infrastructure, reducing the time and effort needed to implement security, and streamlining security analysis, investigation and remediation. The StackRox policy engine includes hundreds of built-in controls to enforce security best practices, industry standards such as CIS Benchmarks and NIST, and configuration management of both containers and Kubernetes, and runtime security.

In addition to Red Hat OpenShift, StackRox will continue to support multiple Kubernetes platforms, including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service, and Google Kubernetes Engine.

StackRox also helps to simplify DevSecOps and enable cloud-native environments to be more intrinsically secure, by integrating directly into application pipelines and customers’ existing registry, image scanning and CI/CD tools. In October 2020, StackRox launched KubeLinter, an open source project that analyzes Kubernetes YAML files and Helm charts for correct configurations, with a focus on enabling production readiness and security earlier in the development process.

Consistent with Red Hat’s open source heritage, Red Hat plans to open source StackRox’s technology post acquisition. Red Hat will continue to support the KubeLinter community as well as new communities as Red Hat works to open source StackRox’s offerings.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

