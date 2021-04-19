Red Hat Names Joe Sangiuliano as VP of Business Development for North America

Red Hat has announced that Joe Sangiuliano, formerly the company’s senior director of civilian sales for its North American public sector business, has transitioned to a new role as vice president of business development within the same unit.

Sangiuliano joined Red Hat in 2013 and initially held a federal sales position focused on its Department of Homeland Security (DHS) business. In his new role, he will oversee the group’s capture, alliance and partnership-driven growth efforts.

Prior to joining Red Hat, Sangiuliano held roles at Dell – where he was an account executive for DHS – GTSI, and Qwest Communications.

Paul Smith, senior VP and general manager of the Red Hat public sector organization, said Sangiuliano’s ability to focus his energy and skills on alliances and capture is a perfect application of his talent as the company grows into its next chapter.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)