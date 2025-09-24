spot_img
Register for the NASA Office of Small Business Programs Annual Town Hall 2025

Discover the State of Small Businesses in Federal Contracting with Insights from NASA and SBA Leaders on October 15

NASA OSBP Annual Town Hall (Virtual Event)

The NASA Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) is hosting its Annual Town Hall featuring Assistant Administrator Mr. Dwight D. Deneal on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from 1 to 2:30 PM EST.

This engaging session will bring together leaders from NASA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to share key updates, priorities, and opportunities that impact the small business community in the federal contracting space.

Agenda Highlights:

  • NASA OSBP Remarks – Mr. Dwight D. Deneal, Assistant Administrator, NASA OSBP
  • Small Businesses in the Federal Contracting Space – Dr. Tre Pennie, Associate Administrator, Office of Government Contracting & Business Development, SBA
  • The SBA Administrator’s Priority to Reduce Regulatory Burdens to Small Businesses – Mr. Robert Bolen, National Ombudsman and Assistant Administrator for Regulatory Enforcement, Office of the National Ombudsman, SBA
  • Update from NASA’s Office of Procurement – Mr. Marvin Horne, Acting Senior Procurement Executive, Deputy Chief Acquisition Officer, and Assistant Administrator for Procurement, NASA Office of Procurement

This virtual event will provide small businesses with valuable insights into NASA’s procurement updates, SBA priorities, and resources available to strengthen engagement in federal contracting opportunities.

Tickets are free, but you must register for this event. Log-in information for this online event will be sent after individuals register, and reminders will be sent the day before and the day of the webinar.

