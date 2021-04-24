Reinventing Geospatial Taps Chitra Sivanandam as CTO

Reinventing Geospatial®, Inc. (RGi®) has announced the appointment of Chitra Sivanandam as our Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CTO, Chitra will oversee RGi’s data science, AI/ML, and cyber situational awareness & understanding vision, strategy, and direction while working with the community to support the company’s contracted and internal research and development efforts. She will be responsible for driving technology forward, inspiring and growing RGi’s engineering team, and delivering innovative technical solutions that provide an immediate impact to the company’s defense and intelligence customers.

“Given Chitra’s proven track record within AI/ML, mission applications, and data science, she will enhance RGi’s position as an innovative, technology-first firm, and energize our entire company around our technical abilities and offerings,” said Stephen Gillotte, RGi CEO.

Chitra brings a wealth of experience by previously serving in various executive-level technology capacities at SAIC, Raytheon (formerly Blackbird Technologies), Exelis, and In-Q-Tel, where she developed and maintained the roadmap and strategy for analysis and analytic platform capabilities, as well as the AI strategy and path forward, including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), machine learning, and deep learning, as well as modeling and simulation capabilities and high performance computing analytics.

Chitra holds an MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania, a B.S. in Imaging Science from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and is a recent recipient of the AI Executive of the Year award from WashingtonExec.

Chitra’s technical expertise won’t be outshined by her creative talents, as she is also a founder of The Craft of Brewing, a small craft brewery with brew-on-premise capabilities in Ashburn, VA. When she’s not making an impact for RGi’s customers, she’ll likely be at the brewery grabbing a beer and discussing grains, hops, or the latest in computer vision algorithms.

“What excites me the most about RGi is the company’s passion, culture and intellectual curiosity to solve our customers’ toughest problems,” said Chitra. “I’m fortunate to be able to lead and grow with this talented team.”

“Chitra is a high-energy person who is eager to help propel RGi into our next phase of growth while ensuring we remain a go-to firm for top talent,” said Sidney Medford, RGi COO.

