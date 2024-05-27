RELI Group, a leading provider of innovative solutions and services in the federal contracting space, has been awarded the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract for Integrated Program Management Support Services (IPMSS). This prestigious contract, with an estimated ceiling value of $340 million, is set to span five years, commencing on May 31, 2024.

As one of two select awardees for this contract, RELI Group’s exceptional track record and proven expertise in supporting the TSA’s critical mission have been recognized once again. Building on its incumbent status, RELI Group is poised to continue its long-standing partnership with the TSA, contributing significantly to the enhancement of national security and the safeguarding of transportation systems.

“We are honored to be selected once again to support the TSA’s vital work,” said Swami Swaminathan, CEO of RELI Group. “Our team is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the TSA. This contract award reflects our commitment to excellence and our ongoing mission to support the security and efficiency of our nation’s transportation infrastructure.”

Under the IPMSS contract, RELI Group will deliver a comprehensive range of services, including general program/project management support, acquisition program management support, financial management and cost estimating support, and IT program management support. These services aim to strengthen the TSA’s capabilities and ensure the safety and security of travelers across the country.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the TSA and leveraging our deep expertise to deliver impactful results,” added Tish Mossman, Vice President of National Security & Safety at RELI. “This contract not only represents a significant achievement for RELI Group but also reaffirms our dedication to advancing the TSA’s mission.”