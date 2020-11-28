Revector Launches Covert Detection Device for Airport Security

Revector has launched a covert detection device that enables airports to gather new intelligence on potential security risks in the fight to protect passengers, visitors and staff from criminal and illicit activity.

The British company, which has more than ten years’ experience in telecoms anti-fraud technology, has created a customized IMSI-catcher device that uses the mobile network to help detect, track, and locate illegal activity in and around airports.

Andy Gent, CEO of Revector, said: “Whether it is terrorism, human trafficking or drugs, the security threats to the aviation industry are real. The miniaturization of technology, combined with our expertise in location monitoring, has enabled us to offer this new covert hardware that helps airports add another layer of security to existing procedures. Security teams can quickly and effectively monitor the movement of devices around an airport site and identify individuals that may previously have been at other high-risk locations or countries known for illegal activity.”

An IMSI is a 15-digit, unique number assigned to the SIM card that identifies the mobile user within the network. Each IMSI is unique to a subscriber and is a way of identifying who is calling whom. IMSI-catchers act like a mobile phone network meaning that nearby mobile phones connect to them. Depending on local legislation, IMSI-catchers then provide an overview of who is within an airport or departure lounge, enabling authorities to identify unusual and suspicious activity.

Revector’s system allows users to monitor the movement of mobile devices around an airport, detect the presence of individuals on watchlists or known criminals in airports (if the IMSI number is known), whitelist staff’s IMSIs – meaning they can identify any IMSIs not belonging to staff that are in restricted areas, alert security services to suspicious or criminal activity – for example people remaining at an airport for a very long time or acting in a suspicious manner (if the IMSI number is unknown), and monitor passenger flow across the airport to see potential areas of risk.

