Richard Sands Joins Cyble as General Manager for North America

Cyble, a dark web and cybercrime monitoring partner and provider of Mitigation Solutions, announced on January 4 that Richard Sands will be joining the company as the General Manager for the North America region.

Sands brings 20+ years of global experience in managing cybersecurity risks within the industry and as a trusted advisor to leading organizations. Prior to joining Cyble, Richard spent five years at Yum! Brands as its Director Global IT Security, three years at BHP as Global Cyber Security Strategy Lead, and over a decade at PricewaterhouseCoopers as Director, Information Security Services.

Earlier in 2020, Cyble also appointed Arnab Chakraverty as Director, Products and Dhanalakshmi PK as Associate Director, Malware and Intelligence Research.

