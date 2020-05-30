Richmond International Airport to Deploy Public Safety as a Service Platform from SOMA

SOMA Global has entered into an agreement with Richmond International Airport to implement its Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management, and Mobile Data Systems. The SOMA “Public Safety as a Service” (PSAAS) Platform is a mobile-ready solution that will help Richmond International Airport Police to effectively secure facilities and protect over 4 million passengers and travelers that pass through it a year.

Richmond International Airport becomes the first transportation agency in the country to use the SOMA Platform giving them access to the SOMA ​applications that will streamline dispatch and operations for the Airport Police Department and Emergency Communications. ​

Using the SOMA Platform, the Richmond Airport Police Department and Emergency Communications team will be able to search across multiple feeds and various airport and passenger data source; utilize computer-aided dispatch for law enforcement, airport operations and response; use records management applications for incident-based reporting, and criminal data; and implement mobile dispatch for patrol and other airport first responders.

Interim Chief Matthew Tenney of the Richmond International Airport Police concurred that “the SOMA Platform will allow the airport the ability to share criminal justice related data between the agencies within the airport in a secure manner. This new platform will provide reports that will meet the standards of both the Federal and State of Virginia Uniformed Crime Reporting and Incident Based Reporting.”

