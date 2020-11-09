Robotic Assistance Devices and Swan Island Networks Announce Strategic Alliance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) and Swan Island Networks have agreed to cooperate on the development of integrating RAD’s real time, AI-based face mask detection alerts and MAC address data collection with Swan Island’s situational awareness and threat intelligence platform for corporations.

MAC address (Media Access Control) is a unique identifier assigned to all devices, including cell phones and other devices utilizing Bluetooth, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. MAC address tracking and recording is used for contact tracing applications, collecting valuable data of who has arrived at any given location, when, and others that they may have come into close contact with.

“Real time notification by smart devices is critical to the future of security,” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “Through our Common Alerting Protocol, we were immediately able to integrate the RAD face mask / no face mask alerts. Moreover, using Swan Island’s analytic engine we can process, analyze and alert on MAC address activity provided to us from the RAD device. This opens up several new opportunities for security and safety in real time.”

