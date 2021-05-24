SAIC Achieves ServiceNow Elite Partner Status

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has achieved the designation of ServiceNow Elite Partner. This designation from ServiceNow acknowledges SAIC’s accomplishments regarding the breadth of its IT delivery support services.

SAIC provides its federal government, state/local, and commercial customers with more than five ServiceNow products to improve their IT, employee experience, and customer service workflows across multiple geographies.

SAIC’s managed services integrate the best practices and principles to deliver IT capabilities through a variety of methods to commercial, state and local, and federal government customers.

“Elite Partner status further strengthens our ability to accelerate digital transformation for our customers,” said Heath Starr, SAIC Vice President of Service Delivery Innovation. “A critical component to our managed services strategy, which is directly related to earning this prestigious recognition by ServiceNow, is our ability to go beyond service management to include customer service management, IT business management, IT operations management, and performance analytics.”

SAIC’s transition to Elite Public Sector Partner recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate SAIC’s level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

“As our customers expect IT services aligned to business outcomes, our Elite partner status supports continued development of our managed services delivery,” said Fred Silva, SAIC Digital Service Delivery lead. “Customers already expect automation and a level of optimization. Our framework goes beyond that and marries delivery capabilities developed by SAIC with the knowledge and expertise acquired through our past performance, optimizing value to our customers, including our Department of Defense work involving enterprise digital transformation in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.”

Read the announcement at SAIC

