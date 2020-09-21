SAIC Announces Jim Scanlon’s Retirement and Subsequent Reorganization

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced the retirement of Jim Scanlon, executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group, at the end of SAIC’s fiscal year 2021, and a reorganization that will be effective October 31.

“For more than three decades, Jim has been an important leader in shaping the SAIC we all know today. We wish him the best and thank him for all he has done for our customers, our people and our company,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “With Jim’s retirement, we reevaluated our organizational structure, as we always look to best align with our business strategy and growth priorities.”

Effective October 31, the start of its fiscal year fourth quarter, SAIC will operate with two major lines of business: Defense and Civilian led by Sector President Bob Genter, and National Security and Space led by Sector President Michael LaRouche. This structure will enable SAIC to accelerate strategic growth priorities in areas such as digital engineering, digital transformation, and space.

With a distinguished career at SAIC spanning over 30 years, Scanlon has played pivotal roles and made remarkable contributions to the company. He was an architect and leader in the design of the new company after the 2013 split and the successful transformation to a matrix business model. Scanlon will remain with the company until January 29 to support a smooth transition to the new organization structure.

Read the announcement at SAIC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)