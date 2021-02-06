SAIC Appoints Josh Jackson as SVP, Naval Business Unit

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced that Josh Jackson has been appointed senior vice president, Naval Business Unit, reporting to Bob Genter, president of SAIC’s Defense and Civilian Sector. In his new role, Jackson is responsible for an approximately $1 billion portfolio of customers including, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Jackson has supported critical defense programs within SAIC for more than two decades. He most recently served as senior vice president and operations manager for SAIC’s Navy and Marine Corps Information Warfare Operation, where SAIC is enabling the Navy’s digital transformation.

“As we continue to transform and grow, Josh’s 19-year career with SAIC brings an understanding of our company’s rich heritage, but also the vision to help us shape our organization to more closely align to our strategy and drive organic growth,” said Genter. “Josh’s experience as the former lead of our Solutions and Technology Group will be an asset to our sector as we seek to leverage leading-edge technologies that drive digital transformation for our Navy customers.”

Jackson joined SAIC in 2002 and has successfully led programs, divisions, and organizations in support of defense and national security customers. Most notably, Jackson led the Solutions and Technology Group where he was responsible for strategy and market growth and for developing solutions that capitalize on the company’s capabilities in cloud; software; analytics; digital engineering; and training. Prior to joining SAIC, Jackson served in several engineering and program leadership roles at Huntington Ingalls and led an engineering design effort for the VIRGINIA and SEAWOLF class submarines.

Jackson holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary. He is a member of Tau Beta Pi, the national engineering honor society and is also a certified Project Management Professional. A staunch advocate for transformation in national security, he is a member of the executive committee of the AFCEA International Board. He is also a member of the advisory board for the George Mason University Center for Government Contracting.

Read the announcement at SAIC

