SAIC Awarded $325 Million IDIQ Contract with DHS

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a multiple award indefinite-delivery, indefinite- quantity (IDIQ) contract worth a ceiling value of $325 million with the Department of Homeland Security for Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) support to the Science and Technology Directorate.

SETA III provides professional, scientific and technical services to DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate. SAIC will provide technical assistance for mission-critical engineering and technology tasks including technology scouting; program planning; project justification and defense; vulnerability and risk assessment and mitigation; budgets and performance; project execution; transition and commercialization; and program evaluation and analysis.

SAIC is one of five awardees of the DHS SETA III contract and will compete for task orders to support the Science and Technology Directorate’s mission to meet the research and development needs of the DHS components.

The contract has a five-year period of performance and SAIC will help DHS with researching and organizing scientific, engineering, and technological resources and leveraging these existing resources into technological tools to help protect the homeland.

