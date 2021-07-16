SAIC Launches CloudScend to Accelerate Agencies’ Move to the Cloud

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has launched CloudScend™, a solution of integrated platform automation tools, security protocols and processes to help federal agencies plan for and accelerate the migration of large-scale workloads to the cloud and innovate further once they’re there.

CloudScend enables agencies to map requirements to mission needs and achieve a clear view of their path to the cloud with detailed insights and a proven methodology.

CloudScend incorporates a wide range of security controls and automated processes, so agencies can seamlessly migrate systems and applications while monitoring the health of code and team performance at every step. With CloudScend, federal customers can apply continuous modernization practices to meet evolving mission requirements.

CloudScend is designed with five key phases and can be customized to meet the unique needs of government organizations regardless of where they are in their modernization journey. The five key phases are:

Explore: Use specific business, technical and financial criteria and tools to determine an organization’s future state, architecture, and roadmap.

Automate: Manage complex cloud environments through a proven, automated multi-cloud managed services delivery platform.

Secure: Leverage SAIC’s proven zero trust architecture approach to secure assets, applications, and data to the expected classification levels.

Migrate: Rapidly and securely develop and deploy applications with a highly-orchestrated software engineering pipeline, automate testing and quality control, and continuously monitor application performance.

Optimize: Actively measure and manage the performance of multi-cloud environments in support of the mission.

Find out more at SAIC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)