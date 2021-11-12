SAIC Named America’s Fifth Best Employer for Veterans

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been recognized by Forbes as #5 on its 2021 list of “America’s Best Employers for Veterans.” Forbes compiled the list “to identify the companies liked best by veterans in the workforce,” ranking the top 200 companies across America on various factors such as working conditions and diversity and inclusion, as well as whether their work environments are veteran friendly.

“SAIC is honored and humbled by our ranking as one of the top five U.S. companies on Forbes’ list. Veterans are an important part of our SAIC community, and this recognition is a reflection of the deep appreciation we have for them, their service and the sacrifices that they and their families have made in the cause of freedom,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “I am especially grateful for the fact that every day our veteran employees are using their military experience to continue to support our country and its missions through their work at SAIC.”

SAIC shows its support for its more than 6,000 veteran employees through a combination of strong benefits geared to their specific needs and by providing a supportive work environment where they can thrive. The company’s Military/Veterans Employee Resource Group provides a forum for supporting veterans at SAIC through education, mentoring, recruitment and philanthropic outreach. The company also supports veteran-related charities and causes such as Building Homes For Heroes and Operation Homefront, among others.

“Our mission at SAIC is in total alignment with that of our nation’s military. We are here to serve. It is no surprise that veterans, who have dedicated their entire lives to service of our country, would have an affinity for our work,” said Michelle O’Hara, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at SAIC. “Our culture makes SAIC a differentiated workplace for veterans and one where they can excel.”

To determine its list, Forbes worked with Statista to survey more than 5,000 veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces, either in the regular military, National Guard or military reserves. All respondents work part- or full-time for companies with at least 1,000 employees and were asked to evaluate their employers’ working conditions and approach to diversity and inclusion, as well as whether their work environment is veteran friendly.

The top five comprised Fidelity Investments, SpaceX, Edward Jones, NASA, and SAIC. Other defense and security companies to feature well include Northrop Grumman at #9, Lockheed Martin at #11, CACI International at #19 and Aerojet Rocketdyne at #24. CACI was also named in the top ten employers for veterans in the annual Monster and Military.com list.

Read the full list at Forbes