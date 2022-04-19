SAIC Receives Contract Extension From County of Orange

The County of Orange, California has awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a contract extension to continue to provide information technology (IT) managed services and solutions to agencies and departments within the county. As part of the contract, SAIC’s services support the county’s data center, desktop, service desk, applications, networks, voice environment and security operations.

“This contract extension is a testament to our success in delivering high-performance IT managed services to the County of Orange in partnership with our customer,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC. “Our history over the eight-year period includes county customer satisfaction surveys that consistently rate our performance as highly satisfied. We are absolutely committed to helping the county continue to reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, and improve services to residents.”

The firm-fixed-price contract extension has a base period of performance of 24 months, valued at approximately $64 million, followed by two one-year option periods. SAIC will primarily perform work under this contract in Santa Ana, California.

The County of Orange government consists of 25 departments and respective divisions that provide services to its 3 million residents. The county serves as a regional service provider and planning agency whose core businesses include public safety, public health, environmental protection, regional planning, public assistance, social services and aviation.

