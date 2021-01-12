SAIC Taps Ravi Dankanikote as SVP, Business Development for Defense and Civilian Sector

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced on January 11 that Ravi Dankanikote has been named senior vice president of business development for the company’s Defense and Civilian Sector, reporting to Bob Genter, president of SAIC Defense and Civilian Sector. In his new position, Dankanikote will be responsible for all aspects of the sector’s business development life cycle activities, including demand creation, shaping, capture, proposal execution, and campaigns.

Dankanikote comes to SAIC from CACI, where he worked for 27 years. There, he most recently served as senior vice president of strategic growth and GWAC operations. In that role, he was responsible for executing an enterprise-wide business development and capture strategy that ensured DOD and civilian customers were able to acquire complex, mission critical needs in a timely manner. Prior to that role, he served as senior vice president of business development for their Enterprise Solutions and Services Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to SAIC and to add his experience and expertise to our newly-established Defense and Civilian Sector,” said Genter. “Ravi brings with him a strong track record of winning business and a focus on creating differentiated business development strategies. He has also demonstrated a deep understanding of the competitive government IT landscape as well as how to cultivate longstanding customer relationships.”

Dankanikote also chairs the Business Development Council for Executive Mosaic and was a former chair of the Business Council for WashingtonExec. He is a member of AFCEA and other Defense-related non-profit organizations.

Dankanikote holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from Shippensburg University and a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from R V College of Engineering in Bangalore, India.

Read the announcement at SAIC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)