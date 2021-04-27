SAIC to Acquire Koverse

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Koverse, a software company that provides a data management platform enabling artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning on complex, sensitive data.

Founded in 2012 by former U.S. intelligence community AI and high-volume data processing experts, Koverse is a 16-person, Seattle-based company that delivers scalable, secure, and high-performing solutions to federal and commercial customers. Koverse solves one of the most difficult and time-consuming challenges in developing AI tools: organizing structured and unstructured data from multiple sources based on a user’s individual attributes and permissions. This capability is essential for government and military organizations where data access requires various clearance levels, as well as regulated commercial industries such as healthcare, financial services, and pharmaceuticals.

Koverse’s mission expertise and secure platform are already used in the most demanding environments, and SAIC will bring this offering at scale to security-conscious customers across government.

“I am excited to welcome Koverse to team SAIC. Koverse’s impressive track record among its commercial and government customers coupled with its unique data management platform makes it a rare gem that enriches our current data modernization offerings,” said SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene. “We see many opportunities for Koverse across the federal defense, civilian, and intelligence communities.”

“This transaction will drive faster innovation and enable organizations to transform how they use complex and sensitive data,” said Jon Matsuo, president and CEO of Koverse. “Joining forces with SAIC creates a direct channel to include Koverse as the underlying data platform in large, important pieces of the emerging defense and national intelligence community mission.”

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

