SAIC to Offer 10 Scholarships for Veterans Pursuing Cybersecurity Careers

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is now accepting applications for its CyberWarrior™ Scholarship. In collaboration with (ISC)2’s nonprofit charitable trust, the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, the scholarship program provides military veterans with career development opportunities to help meet the national need for qualified cybersecurity professionals. SAIC intends to award 10 scholarships this year, bringing the total CyberWarriors supported since 2017 to 30.

“Given the prolonged and targeted cyberattacks against our national infrastructure, as well as the national defense sector and its supply chain, the demand for qualified cybersecurity professionals remains strong and is increasing rapidly,” said Alicia Lynch, SAIC chief information security officer and retired U.S. Army colonel. “Veterans hold a deep and enduring commitment to protecting our national security, which makes them ideal candidates for becoming certified cybersecurity professionals. SAIC’s CyberWarrior Scholarship helps close the supply and demand gap that cyber professional companies face in the current cyber talent market.”

The SAIC CyberWarrior Scholarship program is open to U.S. military veterans who were honorably discharged from one of the five branches of the military before April 14, 2020, as well as those currently serving as active members in the National Guard or Reserves. The scholarships include everything the recipients need to prepare to become certified for careers in cybersecurity, including training classes, textbooks and materials, and exam vouchers for the (ISC)2 certification of their choice.

At the end of the training, scholarship recipients will have enhanced opportunities to secure cybersecurity positions that require highly technical cyber skills, such as security analyst, security engineer, security auditor, and security architect. The program focuses on six (ISC)² certifications: Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®), Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP®), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP®), HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP®), Certified Authorization Professional (CAP®), and Systems Security Certified Practitioner (SSCP®).

The application period for the 2020 CyberWarrior Scholarship closes at noon ET on March 16, 2020.

Find out more at the CyberWarrior Scholarship website.

