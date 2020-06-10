SAIC Wins FAA IT Modernization Contract

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) to provide and modernize a variety of end-user services to FAA’s diverse 50,000-strong workforce, including service desk support, business and administrative systems infrastructure support, training services, and IT asset management.

The new single-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is worth $378 million and has a 10- year period of performance.

Bob Genter, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Group, said the company will focus on FAA’s IT user experience “so they can continue to focus on their critical mission: ensuring our airways remain safe, secure, and efficient.”

SAIC’s solution will use the company’s U-Centric approach to providing intelligent and proactive IT support services by incorporating automation and predictive analytics to support FAA’s business and administrative system users.

SAIC will also help the FAA improve its existing IT processes, help introduce new IT strategies based on a service oriented model, and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the Business Partnership Service organization under the office of FAA’s CIO.

