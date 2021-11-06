41.4 F
SAIC’s Nazzic Keene Named GovCon Executive of the Year in Over $300 Million Category

By Homeland Security Today
SAIC photo of Nazzic Keene

CEO of Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Nazzic Keene has been named Executive of the Year in the greater than $300 million category at the 2021 Greater Washington Government Contractor of the Year awards.

The award is presented to a Greater Washington-area government contracting executive who is recognized for making outstanding contributions to their company, the community and the government contracting industry during the past year.

The Executive of the Year Award comprises three categories based on the size of the company – up to $75 million, $75 to $300 million, and greater than $300 million. Ki Ho Kang of KIHOMAC won the award in the up to $75 million category with Kendall Holbrook taking the prize for the $75 – $300 million category.

Keene became CEO and was elected to SAIC’s Board of Directors in August 2019. She joined SAIC in 2012 and has previously held several increasingly responsible executive positions with the company, including chief operating officer, president of the company’s Global Markets & Missions sector, and senior vice president for Corporate Strategy.

As COO, a position she held starting in 2017, Keene was responsible for overseeing daily operations of the corporation, including its long-term strategy for sustained profitable growth.

Keene has three decades of experience in the information systems and technology services industries, with more than 20 years in executive management. Prior to joining SAIC, Keene was the senior vice president and general manager for U.S. Enterprise Markets at CGI and led the company’s U.S. expansion. This included all aspects, from strategy development and execution to operational excellence and leadership development.

On November 3, Keene was also awarded the Boy Scouts of America 2021 Technology Good Scout Award, the first female to win the award.

