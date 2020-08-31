SAIC’s Q2 National Security Contracts Illustrate Digital Transformation Trend

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced that it won more than $286 million in national security contracts during the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The contracts were awarded to provide support services and solutions in systems engineering and integration (SE&I), software, analytics, mission engineering, and training.

“This quarter, the Department of Defense and U.S. intelligence communities awarded SAIC contracts to manage and modernize their engineering and IT systems,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s National Security Group. “While we’ve maintained a traditionally strong SE&I base of awards, our classified, space, and defense customers are now also coming to us for a broader set of solutions, including digital engineering, analytics, software development, and IT modernization. We are excited to expand the scope of services we deliver to these customers and collaborate on their digital transformation.”

SAIC’s National Security Group serves defense customers, the intelligence community, and U.S. space organizations. As those organizations move toward the goals of digital transformation and a unified, interagency view for decision-making, they are investing in underlying technologies, such as digital engineering, cloud migration, and the Internet of Battlefield Things (IoBT).

