Salesforce is Sending a Plane Loaded With Medical Supplies to India

Salesforce founder Marc Benioff said that the cloud software company is sending a Boeing 787 plane to India loaded with medical supplies next week.

“Salesforce is loading a 787 with medical supplies and will land it in India next week. All of our hearts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in India. May they all be protected, healed, & blessed,” Benioff wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday.

Benioff, among the pioneers of cloud-based software, is also involved in philanthropy in the U.S. He has contributed his own fortune to schools, nonprofits and hospitals in Silicon Valley, where he is based.

Read the full story at The Economic Times

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)