Salient CRGT and Digital Consultants Form Digital Salient Solutions

Salient CRGT (SCRGT), a specialist in health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce a formal Mentor-Protégé relationship with Digital Consultants, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB).

Digital Consultants’ core competencies include information technology engineering and operations support, audiovisual systems design, engineering, installation and operations, cybersecurity, data management, and mission systems training support. The company supports a diverse range of customers, such as the Department of Defense (DOD), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC), and the Social Security Administration (SSA).

As a result of this approval, Digital Consultants and Salient CRGT have formed Digital Salient Solutions (DSS), LLC, an 8(a) Mentor Protégé Joint Venture. DSS will market their innovative solutions within the defense sector.

Read more at Salient CRGT

