Sarcos Announces U.S. Government Orders for Heavy-Lift System

Sarcos Defense – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Robotics, a developer of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety – announced on September 1 that several U.S. government agencies have purchased the Guardian® HLS Heavy-Lift System.

Sarcos told Homeland Security Today that the agencies will use the systems to aid in recovery, rescue and field service missions.

The Guardian HLS system, designed in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), is a pneumatic heavy-lift system designed to quickly and efficiently lift objects weighing up to 45,000 pounds for asset recovery and emergency response missions in the field.

The system consists of a single battery-powered pneumatic compressor combined with two proprietary, reusable airbags made from Dyneema® fiber. This design enables the safe and stable lift of heavy and bulky military assets, such as tactical land vehicles, machinery, and fuel tanks, where the speed, timing, and accuracy of operations are crucial. This rapid-deploy system can lift a Class 2 commercial vehicle in less than one minute and can be operated by a single person. The system is faster, lighter, and more stable than other alternatives on the market and eliminates the need to carry high-pressure air canisters. It also supports a lift capacity that is significantly greater than other solutions.

