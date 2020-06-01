Sarcos Robotics Announces Leadership Appointments

Sarcos Robotics has announced key additions to its leadership team, as well as moves to strengthen its growing defense and public safety business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sarcos Defense.

Artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Dr. Denis Garagić has joined Sarcos as Chief Scientist, Advanced Systems and AI. In this role, Dr. Garagić will be responsible for advancing the company’s innovative control strategies, intelligent algorithms and machine learning technologies. He brings more than 25 years of expertise in AI and machine learning to Sarcos and was most recently Chief Scientist at BAE Systems FAST Labs, guiding the program’s creation of cognitive computing solutions that provide machine intelligence and anticipatory intelligence to solve challenges across the DoD and intelligence communities.

Jim Ryder has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Sarcos. He will be responsible for growing commercial revenue streams, with a key focus on the company’s Guardian XO full-body, powered exoskeleton, which Sarcos will begin shipping in Beta version to customers in the fourth quarter of this year. Ryder has more than 20 years of experience as a sales, marketing and operations executive for various technology businesses, including Essen Bioscience, the Advanced Microscopy Group, Clearwire Corporation and Nextel Partners, Inc., where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

Additionally, Tom Jackson has been promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sarcos Defense. Jackson, who has been with Sarcos since April 2019, previously served as Vice President, Defense and Public Safety. He is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel and a 20-year defense, aerospace and energy industry veteran. Prior to joining Sarcos, Jackson was Vice President and General Manager of Aeryon Defense USA, Inc., a U.S. defense Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) subsidiary that he and his team built from the ground up and was acquired by FLIR Systems in early 2019. In his new role, Jackson will oversee business operations for Sarcos Defense and will work closely with global defense and public safety communities.

