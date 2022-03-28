Sarcos to Acquire RE2

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (Sarcos) has reached a definitive merger agreement to acquire Pittsburgh-based RE2, Inc., a developer of autonomous and teleoperated mobile robotic systems for use in the aviation, construction, defense, energy and medical industries.

Consideration for the transaction is $100 million, consisting of $30 million in cash, which Sarcos expects to fund with cash on hand, and $70 million of Sarcos common stock.

Following the transaction, the shared product suite will enable the combined company to target a much broader spectrum of customer needs across the commercial and defense sectors. The initial product line will include the Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton, the Guardian XT teleoperated dexterous mobile robotic avatar system, and the SapienTM line of arms which features several models with capabilities ranging from precision arms for surgical applications, rugged outdoor arms for construction tasks, and the SapienTM Sea Class system that can operate in shallow and deep water to perform inspection and maintenance tasks across multiple industries.

RE2 has program wins in surgical robotics, aviation maintenance, and construction automation. It has also sold more than 650 robotic arm products to commercial and government customers.

RE2 generated revenues of approximately $15 million in 2021 and Sarcos does not expect the acquisition to have a material effect on its cash burn rate. Sarcos expects to benefit from revenue associated with RE2’s existing contracts, which includes contracts with the government to develop innovative robotic systems for underwater and industrial solutions and a developmental partnership with a provider of mobile elevating work platforms and access equipment.

In addition, the combined company expects to advance robotic autonomy in unstructured environments by leveraging RE2’s Detect outdoor computer vision solution and Intellect autonomy software along with the Sarcos Cybernetic Training for Autonomous Robots (CYTAR) AI and machine learning program.

RE2 was founded by President and CEO Jorgen Pedersen in 2001 as a spin out of Carnegie Mellon University’s National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC) and has more than 100 employees in its offices along Pittsburgh’s Robotics Row. Pedersen will become Sarcos’ Chief Operating Officer after the combination is complete.

“We are delighted to welcome the RE2 team to Sarcos,” said Kiva Allgood, President and CEO, Sarcos. “This transaction brings an innovative company with a complementary but additive suite of products into the Sarcos family, allowing us to offer a much wider range of solutions to address our customers’ needs. It will also allow us to expand our offerings to new industries such as medical and subsea, deepen our team of robotics experts, and advance the development of AI and machine learning technologies for use in unstructured environments.”

“The RE2 team is looking forward to joining Sarcos and accelerating the development and adoption of intelligent robotic systems,” said Jorgen Pedersen, President and CEO, RE2. “Across the globe, robotic technologies are changing the way workers perform complex, often dangerous tasks, particularly during a time of widespread skilled labor shortages. By combining our organizations, Sarcos can now offer a variety of robotic solutions to a broader customer base.”

The transaction will close upon satisfaction of the closing conditions, which Sarcos expects to occur in the second quarter.

