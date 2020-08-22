Scientel Invests in Drone Defence

Britain’s Drone Defence has secured £500,000 in seed funding from U.S. based corporate investor Scientel Solutions to develop proprietary drone detection technology.

Scientel partners with technology innovators to design, implement and support advanced solutions to complex challenges. The investment will allow Drone Defence to further develop its products and expand its workforce.

Richard Gill, founder and CEO of Drone Defence said the funding will “drive our business forward and enable us to achieve our ambition of safely integrating small autonomous vehicles into general airspace.”

The investment has also given the company a springboard to launch into the Americas markets and Gill reports “early interest from significant customers” already.

Nelson Santos, Founder and CEO of investors Scientel Solutions, says “Richard and his team have developed an impressively prescient set of technologies that address the increasingly complicated challenges drone and sentry technology present to municipalities and the global economy. “

