Scott Goldstein Appointed as SAIC’s New VP of Engineering, Integration and Logistics

Scott Goldstein, Ph.D., has joined Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) as the new vice president of SAIC’s Engineering, Integration, and Logistics practice.

In this capacity, Goldstein will set the growth strategy for the Engineering practice, identify areas of investment for research and solution development, collaborate with all of SAIC’s account leadership to help solve our customers’ biggest challenges.

Goldstein comes to SAIC with more than 30 years of experience in organizational leadership. He was most recently the chief strategy and technology officer of ENSCO, and a corporate chief technologist and manager at Dynetics. Prior to that, he was a senior vice president and general manager of QinetiQ, and held leadership roles within SAIC earlier in his career.

“Scott brings a tremendous amount of experience and energy to SAIC, considering his exceptional leadership across technology roles in the private sector and the armed forces. We could not be happier to welcome him back into the SAIC family to help SAIC’s customers with their most complex engineering challenges,” said Josh Jackson, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s Solutions & Technology Group.

Goldstein is a major general in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and currently is mobilization assistant to the Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, assisting in oversight of the Air Force annual budget. He is an experienced acquisition, cyber, and space operations professional. He has also made significant contributions to the fields of intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and communications systems. During his decades of Air Force service, his work earned 15 Air Force Scientific Achievement Awards.

“SAIC is leading a myriad of innovative developments across its practice areas for government customers,” Goldstein said. “I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive even more transformation in areas like digital engineering to help further SAIC’s industry recognition and contributions.”

Goldstein has authored or co-authored more than 100 technical publications and holds four U.S. patents in spread spectrum communications, advanced sensor data compression, ISR, and adaptive processing for signal detection.

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at George Mason University before earning his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California.

