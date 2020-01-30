Scott Weliver Joins Dewberry as U.S. Army Executive Client Manager

Dewberry has announced that Scott Weliver, PE, MBA has joined the firm’s federal group as the U.S. Army executive client manager based in the Fairfax, Virginia, office.

With more than 35 years of experience, Weliver’s background includes the organization and centralization of federal operations, as well as federal business development across various markets throughout the nation. Prior to his positions in the civilian workforce, Weliver served as a U.S. Army Engineering Officer where he led organizations of more than 450 people and a budget of more than $50 million. Additionally, he managed programs and projects valued at more than $500 million.

Weliver earned his second master’s in business administration from Northwestern University (2019), his first master’s in environmental engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology (1995), and his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from West Point (1985). He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), where he has served on national committees.

Read more at Dewberry

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top