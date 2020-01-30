Scott Weliver Joins Dewberry as U.S. Army Executive Client Manager

Dewberry has announced that Scott Weliver, PE, MBA has joined the firm’s federal group as the U.S. Army executive client manager based in the Fairfax, Virginia, office.

With more than 35 years of experience, Weliver’s background includes the organization and centralization of federal operations, as well as federal business development across various markets throughout the nation. Prior to his positions in the civilian workforce, Weliver served as a U.S. Army Engineering Officer where he led organizations of more than 450 people and a budget of more than $50 million. Additionally, he managed programs and projects valued at more than $500 million.

Weliver earned his second master’s in business administration from Northwestern University (2019), his first master’s in environmental engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology (1995), and his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from West Point (1985). He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), where he has served on national committees.

