SDI and MABAS Expand HazMat Response Capabilities

Smiths Detection Inc (SDI)., announced it has fulfilled a multi-year $2.2 million contract with Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) of Illinois to expand their hazardous materials response capabilities with HazMatID Elite handheld chemical identifiers.

SDI first began supplying MABAS with HazMatID Elite identifiers in 2016 as part of a strategy to equip their regional HazMat teams with Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) technology to analyze suspicious substances on emergency scenes. In addition, the equipment has been upgraded with Smiths Detection’s Command System solution, which provides responders with the ability to compare unknown substances to a database of more than 35,000 chemicals, including toxins, explosives and narcotics, helping them both accelerate response times and obtain critical, or life-saving, information quicker.

MABAS provides emergency rapid response and sustained operations when a jurisdiction or region experiences an event of manmade, technological, or environmental threat. MABAS-Illinois serves local fire agencies, MABAS Divisions, State of Illinois departments, and Cook County UASI-DHSEM by providing a systems-based resource allocation and distribution network of robust traditional and nontraditional fire-EMS-rescue and special operations teams for emergency and sustained response within and outside of the State of Illinois.

