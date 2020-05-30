Seattle-Tacoma Extends Contract with Telos-ID for Background Checks

Telos® Identity Management Solutions, LLC (Telos ID), a provider of identity management and access systems, has announced that the Port of Seattle has contracted with Telos ID to provide Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-approved Designated Aviation Channeling (DAC) services for processing worker background checks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

DAC services enable submissions of workers’ biographic and biometric data to conduct background checks, including subscriptions to the FBI Rap Back program, for individuals working in secure areas of U.S. commercial airports. Telos ID has been supporting SEA with DAC services since 2016, and with recent selection to continue services, will do so for an additional ten years. Seattle-Tacoma uses the DAC via integration with its identity management system.

As an encrypted, web-based solution, Telos ID’s DAC services meet TSA and Department of Homeland Security requirements for handling personally identifiable information and biometrics. Its modular design supports each airport’s and air carrier’s needs, and users can perform multiple functions on one platform.

