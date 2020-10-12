Security Contractor Looks to Cut Workforce at U.K. Airports

ICTS Security, which provides security services to critical infrastructure, is proposing to cut its workforce at two airports in the U.K., according to the workers’ union Unite.

Unite says ICTS is proposing shedding up to 34 jobs out of 95 at Aberdeen Airport. And a report by the BBC says a further 84 staff could be cut by the security services provider at Glasgow Airport.

ICTS provides staff for baggage screening as well as gate security, employing about 200 workers in Glasgow and 95 at Aberdeen.

Unite is calling for targeted government assistance for the aviation industry as it attempts to stay operational, and secure, through the pandemic crisis.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)