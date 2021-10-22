61.3 F
Friday, October 22, 2021
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

Security Robots Heading to Japanese Airport and Rail Station

By Homeland Security Today
Japan’s Kansai Airports Group will deploy an autonomous patrolling robot at Terminal 2 of Kansai International Airport (KIX) as well as the airport’s railway station, starting October 25.

The surveillance robot, Secom Robot X2, can autonomously navigate patrol routes, using a laser sensor to identify its location. Capturing images with its built-in cameras, it is also capable of monitoring various areas. After the patrol, the robot stops at a designated position and oversees the surroundings. 

With the Secom Robot X2 joining human security guards, the airport says it will be able to ensure advanced and more efficient security operations. 

The contract follows an earlier agreement with Narita Airport, which took delivery of four of Secom’s patrol robots in June, ahead of the Summer Olympic Games.

