Serco Selects Kai Skvarla to Head International Maritime Programs

Serco Group plc, the international provider of services to governments, announces that Kai Skvarla is joining Serco as Head of International Maritime Programs. Kai will be responsible for working across Serco’s Divisions (U.K. & Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Middle East) to oversee our international maritime growth strategy and to lead cross-Divisional maritime business development opportunities. In his role, Kai will report to Rupert Soames, Serco Group Chief Executive, but will work directly with Serco’s Divisional CEOs on maritime opportunities worldwide.

“We are very excited to welcome Kai to the Serco team. His success leading growth by developing new markets in the maritime arena and collaborating with other companies across the globe, is exactly what we are looking for in this position,” said Rupert Soames, Serco Group Chief Executive.

Kai brings more than 20 years of maritime experience to Serco. Most recently he served as President of BMT Designers & Planners in the U.S., a provider of naval architecture and marine engineering services. In this role, he was responsible for developing new markets and led BMT through the execution of their revenue growth strategy, averaging 26% CAGR over a six-year period. Additionally, he collaborated with other BMT companies on strategic initiatives and integrating global capabilities. Prior to his 11 years at BMT, Kai served as the naval shipbuilding program manager for the National Security Cutter Program, the centerpiece of the Coast Guard’s fleet, capable of executing the most challenging operations, including supporting maritime homeland security and defense missions.

Kai earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering degrees in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, as well as in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan, and later, an MBA from the University of North Carolina.

“I am excited to join the Serco team and to have the opportunity to co-ordinate Serco’s international maritime capabilities. Serco has great depth of talent and a strong track record of efficiently providing valued services to the U.K., U.S., Australia, and Canada. The Serco team has already undertaken extensive strategic work to build new maritime business and I look forward to bringing continued leadership to those efforts as I see tremendous opportunity for Serco ahead”, said Kai Skvarla.

Kai’s effective start date is October 12. He will initially be based out of the Herndon, Virginia office in the U.S., but will be traveling regularly in support of Serco’s worldwide maritime businesses.

Read the announcement at Serco

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)