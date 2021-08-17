Sev1Tech Appoints Emily Miller as Vice President of Mission Solutions for the DHS Business Unit

Sev1Tech announced on August 16 that Emily Miller has joined the organization as the Vice President of Mission Solutions for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) business unit. Emily will report to Tara LeBlanc, Senior Vice President, DHS Mission Solutions at Sev1Tech.

Emily is a skilled national security professional, having dedicated her career to the security, protection, and resilience of the nation. She will be responsible for driving Sev1Tech’s mission to support growth across DHS.

“As we expand our services at DHS, we wanted to align ourselves with experts who live, eat, sleep, and breathe national security,” said Zhenia Klevitsky, Chief Growth Officer at Sev1Tech. “Emily’s 15 years of experience supporting national security initiatives in both the public and private sectors brings those qualities to Sev1Tech, and we are excited to have her join us.”

“I’m delighted to be a part of Sev1Tech. The importance of the mission is at the heart of everything we do,” said Emily Miller, Vice President of DHS Mission Solutions. “I am passionate about helping DHS achieve mission success, offering impactful solutions and delivering excellence, all in service of a mission that matters.”

Emily was previously a DHS federal employee at what is now the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and has expertise in critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity and operational technology. Most recently, Miller served as vice president for national security and critical infrastructure programs at Mocana Corporation, providing cybersecurity lifecycle solutions for mission critical IoT and industrial control systems devices.

Emily holds a bachelor’s degree in International Studies and French from Illinois Wesleyan University and a Master of Arts in International Peace and Conflict Resolution from American University.

Earlier this month, Sev1Tech announced that Raymond Good has joined the organization as the Vice President of Strategic Capture. Raymond will report to Zhenia Klevitsky, Chief Growth Officer at Sev1Tech.

Raymond is an experienced growth executive with a focus on corporate capture, solution, and proposal development. He will be responsible for delivering winning strategies for advanced growth in the federal contracting space.

“Sev1Tech continues to invest in growth as evidenced in the recent hire of Raymond as Vice President of Strategic Capture,” said Bob Lohfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Sev1Tech. “His proven ability in capture management and proposal development combined with his leadership skills positions Sev1Tech to deliver even more dynamic strategies.”

“I am pleased to join the Sev1Tech family and their winning culture,” said Raymond Good, Vice President of Strategic Capture. “Sev1Tech is a competitive organization focused on growth and customer satisfaction, and I look forward to providing excellent service and delivery.”

Raymond has been in the federal government contracting business since 1993 and his previous role as Director of Capture Management provided opportunities to lead must win capture efforts for Emerging Technology Groups within Akima, a $1.8B Alaska Native Corporation. Raymond has an exceptionally high win rate on all bids where he personally held the thought leader role and has won over $1B in non-vehicle direct work throughout his career.

Raymond holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from William and Mary and a Master of Science in Computer Science from George Washington University.

