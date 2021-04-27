Sev1Tech Appoints Mike Bosco as SVP for Army Mission Solutions

Sev1Tech has announced that Mike Bosco has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Army Mission Solutions. Mike reports to Bob Lohfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Sev1Tech.

Mike is responsible for leading all solutions development, strategy, and customer engagement for the Army Mission Solutions business unit. He will spearhead bringing more of Sev1Tech’s technology solutions to the company’s Army and special operations C5ISR portfolio.

“Mike’s background and proven success understanding mission requirements to craft unique solutions will help us provide even more value to our Army C5ISR customers,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech. “Mike will accelerate our continued diversification within Army across space and special operations.”

Mike recently served as Vice President, Business Development Executive Emerging Markets Group for Akima, LLC, where he led business development, capture and solutions. In this role, he provided Information Technology solutions across various federal government clients and agencies.

Mike has also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Ops Tech Alliance, LLC, Vice President of Business Development at Altamira Technologies Corp., and Director of Business Development at BAE Systems, Intelligence and Security Sector.

Before joining the private sector, Mike retired from the U.S. Army in 2012 as a Sergeant Major with over 20 years of experience leading military and inter-agency personnel. He has extensive operational experience within the U.S. Special Operations Command, with assignments ranging from Theater Special Operations Command to tactical Special Missions Units.

He served with multiple Intelligence Community agencies, deploying as the sole Department of Defense representative to forward intelligence operations and special activities focused on Foreign Intelligence Services collaboration.

Mike is a seasoned combat veteran with multiple tours in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He has received numerous military and intelligence awards for leadership and performance, including the Director of National Intelligence Certificate of Distinction and the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation.

Mike graduated summa cum laude with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in information technology management from Touro College. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Management’s Global Executive Leadership Program. He will soon graduate with an MBA from the Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary.

