Sev1Tech Names Zhenia Klevitsky as Chief Growth Officer

Sev1Tech has announced that Zhenia Klevitsky has joined the organization as Chief Growth Officer. Zhenia reports to Bob Lohfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Sev1Tech.

Zhenia, an experienced business executive in technology and government, will be responsible for leading new business development initiatives. She will direct a team of professionals focused on organic growth, customer satisfaction and expanding our current customer portfolio.

“Zhenia brings a wealth of experience in next-level revenue expansion and growth to continue our journey from a small company to a mid-size competitor,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech. “She will maximize the impact of our growth investments by identify new marketing opportunities and increase customer engagement and satisfaction.”

“I have worked with Sev1Tech since its inception and watched its growth and success over the years,” said Zhenia Klevitsky, Chief Growth Officer, Sev1Tech. “I am inspired to be part of such an inclusive and diverse culture and talented group of colleagues.”

Zhenia recently served as vice president, business development for ASRC Federal’s civilian, health, and national security $400 million operating group. In this role, she led business development, capture and proposal activities. She was responsible for driving the organization’s strategic growth objectives by developing and refining an understanding of the government’s most important needs and creating and leading winning capture strategies.

Zhenia also ran sales for Guidehouse’s National Security Sector Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice accounts and overseeing business development organizations for other smaller and mid-sized firms.

Before her development career, Zhenia led multiple management consulting engagements that spanned enterprise architecture, business process re-engineering, and strategic planning for LMI, Booz Allen Hamilton, and BearingPoint, where she established its civilian public sector enterprise architecture program.

Zhenia holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bloomsburg University, an MBA from American University. She also has an executive certificate in management and leadership from the MIT Sloan School of Business. Zhenia is a Washington Homeland Security Roundtable steering committee member and has spoken at multiple Reverse Industry Days, including the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Defense.

Read the announcement at Sev1Tech

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)