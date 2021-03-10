Sev1Tech Taps Bill Zito as Vice President for Mission Solutions

Sev1Tech has announced that Bill Zito has joined the organization as Vice President, Mission Solutions. Bill will be responsible for driving growth within the federal civilian business unit by developing and implementing solutions to help Sev1Tech’s federal customers meet their mission.

Bill brings over 30 years of experience in the government sector, with over 17 years serving at the senior executive level of government at the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Congress and the U.S. Army. He has worked on critical national security programs and policy matters related to defense, homeland security, and national disasters throughout his career.

“Bill’s experience supporting high-level government personnel and extensive knowledge developing and implementing change strategies will be invaluable to drive growth and expand our solutions and capabilities in the federal market,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech.

Serving in the U.S. Army for 23 years, Bill retired as a Command Sergeants Major, the most senior enlisted non-commissioned rank. Bill was responsible for the health, morale, welfare, training, and operations of over 700 personnel in a combat arms artillery battalion. Upon retirement, he served as deputy chief of staff and chief of staff to three senior members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am excited to join Sev1tech and admire the company’s passion and commitment to providing valuable solutions to support our nation’s critical mission owners and warfighters,” said Bill Zito, Vice President, Mission Solutions. “Sev1Tech empowers their employees to provide excellent service and support to meet our customers mission.”

Before joining Sev1Tech, he served as assistant administrator for the National Continuity Programs Directorate, where he led all federal executive branch, state, local, and territory continuity planning, education, and exercise programs.

Bill holds a master’s degree in emergency and disaster management from American Military University, a master’s degree in legislative affairs from George Washington University, and a bachelor’s degree in homeland security from Excelsior College.

