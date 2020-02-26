Sev1Tech Transitions from Small Business to Mid-Tier in its First Decade

Sev1Tech, a provider of IT, engineering, program management, C5ISR and cybersecurity support services, is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a business and a decade of delivering exceptional mission-critical services to government and commercial agencies. In just 10 years, Sev1Tech has transitioned from a successful small business into a strong mid-tier company with a diverse portfolio of offerings and customers.

Sev1Tech’s CEO, Bob Lohfeld, founded Sev1Tech in 2010 as a small business focusing on data center optimization and relocation in Woodbridge, Virginia. With company growth, that focus has evolved greatly over the past 10 years as Sev1Tech now offers a variety of IT, engineering, cybersecurity, C5ISR, program management, operations support, and Cloud services.

The company also has regional offices in Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, California, Texas, and several international field sites. Although the range of services and locations has changed for Sev1Tech, the mission of the company has stayed true from the beginning – to deliver exceptional people, service, quality, and solutions to customers no matter how big or small the task.

Sev1Tech has many notable achievements over the last decade – including completion of their first major company acquisition in 2019; multiple major contract vehicle wins including this February’s OASIS Pool 1 Unrestricted; and six years of recognition by ComputerWorld as a Best Place to Work in IT. The company has also expanded into new markets like cyber defense and C5ISR within the United States Air Force and Department of the Army.

“The past 10 years have been full of so many accomplishments for Sev1Tech,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO. “The key to our success has been having the ability to adapt and customize our services to meet our customer’s needs while staying true to our core company values. The amazing people within this company have helped grow Sev1Tech to this point and together we will continue to deliver excellent support to our clients and have an impact on the missions we serve as we grow over the next 10 years.”

Read more at Sev1Tech

