Sevatec Wins Share of DHS Blanket Purchase Agreement for Technical Modernization

Sevatec will help the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) drive modernization and transformation via a five-year, unrestricted, multiple-award $265M Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from DHS’ Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

Sevatec will provide Agile software development, database and application integration, and management of cloud based shared services as one of four awardees of this $265M total value BPA.

This BPA will provide specialized support services to assist the OCIO in executing its mission objectives by developing new applications to improve integration and overall efficiency of DHS business units. It will also modernize existing applications by migrating them off unsupported platforms and improving the efficiency of OCIO’s application delivery functions.

Under the BPA, Sevatec will support critical DHS modernization objectives to include: implementing and managing cloud-based enterprise shared services; modernizing and migrating applications to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) environments; accelerating delivery of new mission capabilities through automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and, furthering the Department’s goals through Agile adoption and value-driven execution.

