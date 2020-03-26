ShorePoint Acquires Cyberyllium

ShorePoint Inc., a cybersecurity services company that protects customers’ critical assets from cyber threats, has acquired Cyberyllium, a provider of data transformation services across government and corporate enterprises.

The acquisition positions ShorePoint to capitalize on transformational architecture changes underway within the public sector. This includes enterprise cybersecurity initiatives like the Department of Homeland Security Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program, as well as broader cyber modernization efforts across the federal civilian market.

“As CDM transitions to a dashboard ecosystem solution based on the ‘ELK stack’ of Elastic, Logstash and Kibana, ShorePoint is now firmly positioned to fill a huge gap in Elasticsearch capabilities,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer of ShorePoint.

In addition to expanding the combined company’s capabilities into high-demand growth areas, ShorePoint’s acquisition of Chantilly, Virginia-based Cyberyllium broadens the company’s customer footprint through the addition of ongoing cybersecurity support engagements in the government market.

The integration and go-to-market strategy will be led by Ryan McCullough, ShorePoint’s chief strategy officer and a driving force behind the move to position the company for the Elasticsearch opportunity.

Read more at ShorePoint

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)