Tony Smeraglinolo, photo by Sincerus Global Solutions.

Sincerus Global Solutions Launches after Acquiring SAIC’s International Development Services Portfolio

Sincerus Global Solutions Inc. has launched as a new professional service company serving the federal government after it bought Science Applications International Corp.’s international development service portfolio on July 6.

Sincerus said that portfolio includes “peacekeeping and law enforcement training, ‘rule of law’ consulting, and related implementation services” for the departments of State and Justice.

The new business is led by CEO and Chairman Tony Smeraglinolo, former president and CEO of Engility. Glen Schumacher, former vice president of SAIC’s international development services business unit, serves as president and chief operating officer.

Read more at WashingtonExec

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Leave a Reply