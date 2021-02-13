Singapore Changi Airport Selects Genetec for Security Upgrade

Singapore’s Changi Airport Group has selected Genetec, Inc., a provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions to enhance and upgrade its security system.

The three-year project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, will see GenetecTM Security Center, a unified security platform that blends IP security systems within a single intuitive interface, underpinning the airport’s security operations, with a specific focus on the video surveillance system across its terminals. The contract was awarded to Genetec following a competitive tender process.

Read more at Genetec

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top
X