Singapore Changi Airport Selects Genetec for Security Upgrade

Singapore’s Changi Airport Group has selected Genetec, Inc., a provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions to enhance and upgrade its security system.

The three-year project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, will see GenetecTM Security Center, a unified security platform that blends IP security systems within a single intuitive interface, underpinning the airport’s security operations, with a specific focus on the video surveillance system across its terminals. The contract was awarded to Genetec following a competitive tender process.

Read more at Genetec

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)