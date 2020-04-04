Smart Hive Offers Cyber Defense Platform Free to State and Local Governments

Smart Hive has announced that it will be offering the premium version of its platform for free, allowing state and local government to team up and defend as one.

While local governments are busy with COVID-19 response, cyber attacks on their infrastructure have gone up dramatically. Threat actors have realized that resources have been stretched thin during these challenging times. Smart Hive is seeing attacks on local governments as high as 20x compared to before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone is doing their part to help in these challenging times, and Smart Hive wants to contribute by allowing any local or state government or agency to join its HIVE platform for free to start defending against threat actors together. In the HIVE, an attack on one is defense for all. Organizations can learn from each other anonymously in 90 seconds or less, and apply the relevant controls before the attack strikes again.

Local and State governments can sign up here

