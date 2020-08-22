Smiths Detection Announces Two New APAC Contracts

Singapore Changi Airport will deploy 20 units of Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 10080 XCT automatic explosives detection systems (EDS) for the redevelopment of its Terminal 2 Baggage Handling System.

The 20 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT units will be installed over four years in Terminal 2, starting from August 2020. Aside from the installation project, there is also a maintenance option for Smiths Detection to provide on-site service maintenance including comprehensive hardware and software support.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is both TSA certified and ECAC Standard 3.1 approved. It features a combined dual-energy X-ray line scanner and uses CT technology to produce high resolution 3D images. With a belt speed of 0.5m/s, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT provides a throughput of up to 1800 bags/hour.

Smiths Detection also announced on August 19 that Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) has successfully trialled its CT technology based carry-on baggage scanner, HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX at Terminal 2 Transfer Inspection Center, followed by a trial of the new Ultraviolet (UV) light tray disinfection kit.

While preparing for its Terminal 2 expansion, Incheon International Airport trialled the screening systems over seven weeks, ending in June 2020. This is now being followed by a trial of Smiths Detection’s new UV disinfection kit, which can kill up to 99.9% of microorganisms – including coronaviruses – found on trays at checkpoints.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX produces high-resolution volumetric 3D images allowing operators to perform more detailed on-screen inspections. Coupled with a lower false alarm rate, it reduces the overall rejection rate and need for physical re-inspection, translating to fewer touch points during security screenings. The UV light tray disinfection kit can be retrofitted into existing automated tray handling systems to kill harmful microorganisms on trays transported from reclaim back to the divest station.

In addition to ECAC EDS CB C3 approval, the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has also achieved the highest level of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) AT-2 certification.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)