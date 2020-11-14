Smiths Detection Develops Capability to Detect Spice

Smiths Detection has developed the capability to detect synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as Spice or K2, with its IONSCAN 600 trace detection solution.

This development comes following an extensive R&D process and testing trials with major correctional institutions around the world and expands the IONSCAN 600 existing detection library of explosives and a wide range of narcotics, including various forms of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and THC.

The IONSCAN 600 is capable of finding narcotics that are concealed, such as those that have been liquefied and absorbed in paper.

Spice is an emerging threat for law enforcement officials in prisons, jails, and other secure government facilities. These potent substances can cause life threatening health effects when consumed and pose detection challenges during conventional security screening.

