Smiths Detection Installs UV Tray Disinfection Equipment at Airport Checkpoints

Smiths Detection will assist Narita Airport to install 62 units of Ultraviolet (UV) light tray disinfection equipment in its latest effort to enable safer travel. The UV disinfection equipment will be integrated with 62 advanced security checkpoints across the three terminals by March 2022.

The company also announced that its ultraviolet (UVC) automatic tray disinfection solution is currently on trial at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, in collaboration with Groupe ADP, operating and developing the three main Paris airports : Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget.

The UVC light kits are capable of destroying up to 99.9% of microorganisms (including SARS CoV-2) present on baggage trays at the security checkpoint. The technology automatically disinfects trays as they are being transported from the reclaim areas back to the divest station.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)