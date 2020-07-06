Smiths Detection Launches iCMORE Algorithms for Lithium Batteries and Dangerous Goods for Explosive Detection System

Smiths Detection has launched iCMORE detection algorithms for lithium batteries and dangerous goods for use by its HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanner, becoming its first explosive detection system (EDS) to offer these options.

The algorithms enhance the scanner’s detection capabilities by helping identify lithium batteries, flammable liquids and solids, and compressed and liquefied gasses, which can pose a risk should they ignite or explode.

With iCMORE, Smiths Detection can now detect potentially dangerous lithium batteries, alongside other dangerous goods, across both its conventional X-ray and its EDS technologies. This launch follows the release of the iCMORE lithium-batteries module for the HI-SCAN 100100V-2is and HI-SCAN 100100T-2is in August 2019 and the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX for weapons in cabin baggage. The iCMORE lithium batteries and dangerous goods algorithms are complementary adaptions to existing screening technology.

Although the screening of dangerous goods is not yet mandatory in hold-baggage and air cargo screening, the increased level of safety for passengers, staff and assets is a key driver for the implementation of this technology. Rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium batteries – which power everyday devices such as smartphones, tablets, cameras, laptops and power banks – are classified as dangerous goods by the air transportation industry because of their ability to ignite during flights.

Since 2006, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has recorded more than 260 incidents of smoke, heat, fire or explosion involving lithium batteries in air cargo or baggage. Furthermore, the transporting of flammable liquids and solids as well as compressed and liquefied gasses continues to pose threats to airport operators, airlines and cargo companies.

To be shipped by air, dangerous goods require special treatment and additional declarations according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations. Through automatic object recognition, iCMORE is designed to support image operators by detecting dangerous goods without increasing their workload, as it requires little training and generates very low false-alarm rates.

Read more at Smiths Detection

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)