Smiths Detection Launches UV Kits to Clean Baggage Trays

Smiths Detection has launched ultraviolet (UVC) light kits capable of destroying up to 99.9% of microorganisms present on baggage trays at the security checkpoint. Demonstrating heightened hygiene standards will be important as airports seek to restore the confidence of travellers and staff during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. UVC is one way that airports can do this, while providing longer-term protection against bacteria or viruses.

Helping to protect passengers and staff from tactile transmission of contagious disease as they pass through security checkpoints at airports, Smiths Detection UVC kits automatically disinfect trays as they are being transported from the reclaim area back to the divest station. The UVC kits are desgined to pose no exposure risk to staff or passengers and to be installed quickly and easily into existing tray handling systems.

UVC technology has been successfully used for the disinfection of surfaces in industries with high hygiene requirements, such as the food and health sectors, for many years. Its application at checkpoint security will reduce the risk of contamination and therefore help to reassure passengers and staff about the safety of the security process.

Trials of the kits are underway on site at airports, and Smiths Detection says they are available immediately for installation with very short lead times.

